Is Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 31151.16, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has a large market cap size. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 8/8/1997. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Pioneer Natural Resources Company, is 1628.94, and so far today it has a volume of 314074. Performance year to date since the 8/8/1997 is 44.96%.

To help you determine whether Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 162.77. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Pioneer Natural Resources Company has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 8.81 and the P/B ratio is 2.96. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 11.87 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) is trading at, 180.68 (-0.53% today), Pioneer Natural Resources Company has a dividend yield of 0.04%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -7.31, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 411.10% after growing -124.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -97.00%, and 23.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 171.49, and the number of shares float is 168.2. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.60%, and institutional ownership is at 93.50%. The float short is 3.88%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.01. Management has seen a return on assets of -7.00%, and also a return on investment of -14.70%.

The ability for Pioneer Natural Resources Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.5, and quick ratio is 2.4. Long term debt/equity is 0.26 and total debt/equity is 0.31. In terms of margins, Pioneer Natural Resources Company has a gross margin of 38.20%, with its operating margin at -52.40%, and Pioneer Natural Resources Company has a profit margin of -32.10%.

The 52 week high is -7.34%, with 74.66% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.92% and the 200 day simple moving average is 7.25%.

