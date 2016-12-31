Is Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 21127.58, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has a large market cap size. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/18/1998. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. is in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., is 2313.7, and so far today it has a volume of 1419075. Performance year to date since the 11/18/1998 is 56.27%.

To help you determine whether Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 64.3 and forward P/E is 18.87. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a value for PEG of 4.79. P/S ratio is 1.1 and the P/B ratio is 1.8. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 681.53 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) is trading at, 32.23 (-0.74% today), Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a dividend yield of 6.78%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 522.10%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.51, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 59.06% after growing -67.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 64.10%, and -6.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 650.68, and the number of shares float is 407.92. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.50%, and institutional ownership is at 42.40%. The float short is 1.20%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.11. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.90%, and also a return on investment of 6.10%.

The ability for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.9, and quick ratio is 0.6. Long term debt/equity is 1.33 and total debt/equity is 1.52. In terms of margins, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a gross margin of 9.70%, with its operating margin at 5.90%, and Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a profit margin of 1.10%.

The 52 week high is -5.07%, with 133.55% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.45% and the 200 day simple moving average is 18.99%.

