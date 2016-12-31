Is POSCO (NYSE:PKX), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 18446.05, POSCO (NYSE:PKX) has a large market cap size. POSCO (NYSE: PKX) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/14/1994. POSCO is in the Steel & Iron industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for POSCO, is 326.14, and so far today it has a volume of 85831. Performance year to date since the 10/14/1994 is 50.51%.

To help you determine whether POSCO (NYSE:PKX) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 15.2 and forward P/E is 13.86. PEG perhaps more useful shows that POSCO has a value for PEG of 0.59. P/S ratio is 0.43 and the P/B ratio is 0.49. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 2.76 and 5.8 respectively.

At the current price POSCO (NYSE:PKX) is trading at, 52.72 (-0.94% today), POSCO has a dividend yield of 0.60%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 48.90%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.5, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -8.35% after growing -75.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 197.70%, and -8.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 346.6, and the number of shares float is 346.6. The senior management bring insider ownership to 9.30%, and institutional ownership is at 6.70%. The float short is 0.16%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.7. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.70%, and also a return on investment of 2.40%.

The ability for POSCO, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.6, and quick ratio is 1.2. Long term debt/equity is 0.29 and total debt/equity is 0.53. In terms of margins, POSCO has a gross margin of 12.50%, with its operating margin at 4.40%, and POSCO has a profit margin of 2.60%.

The 52 week high is -12.32%, with 70.23% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.84% and the 200 day simple moving average is 5.98%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.