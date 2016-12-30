Is Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (NYSE:POT), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 15391.83, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (NYSE:POT) has a large market cap size. Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (NYSE: POT) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/12/1990. Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. is in the Agricultural Chemicals industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., is 6509.05, and so far today it has a volume of 2102157. Performance year to date since the 1/12/1990 is 13.11%.

To help you determine whether Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (NYSE:POT) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 31.91 and forward P/E is 30.37. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 3.24 and the P/B ratio is 1.9. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 100.6 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (NYSE:POT) is trading at, 18.1 (-0.47% today), Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.20%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 171.70%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.57, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 23.00% after growing -16.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -71.40%, and -25.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 846.17, and the number of shares float is 838.23. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 81.40%. The float short is 2.44%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.15. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.70%, and also a return on investment of 11.60%.

The ability for Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.8, and quick ratio is 0.4. Long term debt/equity is 0.46 and total debt/equity is 0.59. In terms of margins, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. has a gross margin of 22.20%, with its operating margin at 17.00%, and Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. has a profit margin of 10.10%.

The 52 week high is -8.93%, with 28.41% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.77% and the 200 day simple moving average is 8.38%.

