Is PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 25243.81, PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has a large market cap size. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 4/6/1983. PPG Industries, Inc. is in the Specialty Chemicals industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for PPG Industries, Inc., is 1941.14, and so far today it has a volume of 497618. Performance year to date since the 4/6/1983 is -2.03%.

To help you determine whether PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 32.04 and forward P/E is 15.02. PEG perhaps more useful shows that PPG Industries, Inc. has a value for PEG of 4.12. P/S ratio is 1.69 and the P/B ratio is 5.05. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 25.89 and 360.63 respectively.

At the current price PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) is trading at, 94.91 (-0.42% today), PPG Industries, Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.68%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 46.10%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.98, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 7.50% after growing 30.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -149.50%, and 1.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 264.86, and the number of shares float is 262.42. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.38%, and institutional ownership is at 72.60%. The float short is 1.26%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.71. Management has seen a return on assets of 5.20%, and also a return on investment of 15.80%.

The ability for PPG Industries, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.4, and quick ratio is 1.1. Long term debt/equity is 0.75 and total debt/equity is 0.88. In terms of margins, PPG Industries, Inc. has a gross margin of 45.20%, with its operating margin at 8.30%, and PPG Industries, Inc. has a profit margin of 5.90%.

The 52 week high is -17.92%, with 9.09% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.33% and the 200 day simple moving average is -7.82%.

