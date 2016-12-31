Is PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 23399.58, PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has a large market cap size. PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 4/8/1985. PPL Corporation is in the Electric Utilities industry and Utilities sector. Average volume for PPL Corporation, is 4701.35, and so far today it has a volume of 1149463. Performance year to date since the 4/8/1985 is 4.76%.

To help you determine whether PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 12.62 and forward P/E is 15.82. PEG perhaps more useful shows that PPL Corporation has a value for PEG of 5.18. P/S ratio is 3.13 and the P/B ratio is 2.33. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and *TBA respectively.

At the current price PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) is trading at, 34.13 (-0.39% today), PPL Corporation has a dividend yield of 4.44%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 55.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.72, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -8.42% after growing 10.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 18.90%, and 0.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 683, and the number of shares float is 677.46. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.03%, and institutional ownership is at 69.90%. The float short is 1.71%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.47. Management has seen a return on assets of 4.70%, and also a return on investment of 7.90%.

The ability for PPL Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.6, and quick ratio is 0.5. Long term debt/equity is 1.81 and total debt/equity is 1.92. In terms of margins, PPL Corporation has a gross margin of 90.50%, with its operating margin at 39.50%, and PPL Corporation has a profit margin of 24.60%.

The 52 week high is -12.58%, with 10.68% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.04% and the 200 day simple moving average is -3.17%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.