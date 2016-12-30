Is Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 33562.59, Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) has a large market cap size. Praxair, Inc. (NYSE: PX) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/17/1992. Praxair, Inc. is in the Chemicals – Major Diversified industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Praxair, Inc., is 1211.75, and so far today it has a volume of 363825. Performance year to date since the 6/17/1992 is 17.73%.

To help you determine whether Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 22.25 and forward P/E is 19.85. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Praxair, Inc. has a value for PEG of 5.88. P/S ratio is 3.2 and the P/B ratio is 6.4. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 53.53 and 81.07 respectively.

At the current price Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) is trading at, 117.01 (-0.34% today), Praxair, Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.56%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 55.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 5.28, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 8.07% after growing -6.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -15.70%, and 1.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 285.86, and the number of shares float is 284.46. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.14%, and institutional ownership is at 84.40%. The float short is 0.92%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.17. Management has seen a return on assets of 7.90%, and also a return on investment of 12.50%.

The ability for Praxair, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.3, and quick ratio is 1.1. Long term debt/equity is 1.76 and total debt/equity is 1.88. In terms of margins, Praxair, Inc. has a gross margin of 44.60%, with its operating margin at 21.60%, and Praxair, Inc. has a profit margin of 14.50%.

The 52 week high is -6.00%, with 25.67% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.22% and the 200 day simple moving average is 1.40%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.