Is Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 16645.18, Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has a large market cap size. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: PFG) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/23/2001. Principal Financial Group, Inc. is in the Life Insurance industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Principal Financial Group, Inc., is 1705.36, and so far today it has a volume of 220655. Performance year to date since the 10/23/2001 is 33.11%.

To help you determine whether Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 13.56 and forward P/E is 11.96. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.91. P/S ratio is 1.41 and the P/B ratio is 1.54. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 7.5 and 4.92 respectively.

At the current price Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) is trading at, 57.79 (-0.10% today), Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.97%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 36.30%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 4.27, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 9.16% after growing 9.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 5.10%, and -12.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 287.73, and the number of shares float is 286.08. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at 68.20%. The float short is 2.13%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.57. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.60%, and also a return on investment of 9.80%.

The ability for Principal Financial Group, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.3 and total debt/equity is 0.31. In terms of margins, Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 12.90%, and Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a profit margin of 10.60%.

The 52 week high is -5.79%, with 80.75% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.01% and the 200 day simple moving average is 22.38%.

