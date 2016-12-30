Is Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 27710.94, Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has a large market cap size. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/21/1997. Prologis, Inc. is in the REIT – Industrial industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Prologis, Inc., is 2823.48, and so far today it has a volume of 768127. Performance year to date since the 11/21/1997 is 26.10%.

To help you determine whether Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 31.32 and forward P/E is 48.67. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Prologis, Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.95. P/S ratio is 10.84 and the P/B ratio is 1.87. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 73.88 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) is trading at, 52.79 (0.99% today), Prologis, Inc. has a dividend yield of 3.21%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 88.20%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.67, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -20.74% after growing 33.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 6.40%, and 21.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 530.15, and the number of shares float is 522.82. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.92%, and institutional ownership is at 97.60%. The float short is 1.96%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.63. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.20%, and also a return on investment of 1.00%.

The ability for Prologis, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.76 and total debt/equity is 0.76. In terms of margins, Prologis, Inc. has a gross margin of 72.50%, with its operating margin at 24.80%, and Prologis, Inc. has a profit margin of 39.20%.

The 52 week high is -2.86%, with 55.07% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.55% and the 200 day simple moving average is 7.55%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.