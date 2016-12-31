Is Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 44453.86, Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has a large market cap size. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/13/2001. Prudential Financial, Inc. is in the Life Insurance industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Prudential Financial, Inc., is 2673.11, and so far today it has a volume of 667933. Performance year to date since the 12/13/2001 is 32.32%.

To help you determine whether Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 9.71 and forward P/E is 10.02. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Prudential Financial, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.54. P/S ratio is 0.74 and the P/B ratio is 0.8. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 1.8 and 2.49 respectively.

At the current price Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) is trading at, 103.95 (0.03% today), Prudential Financial, Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.69%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 25.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 10.71, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 14.97% after growing 320.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 28.90%, and 24.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 427.77, and the number of shares float is 426.77. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 66.10%. The float short is 1.39%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.22. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.60%, and also a return on investment of 8.00%.

The ability for Prudential Financial, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.33 and total debt/equity is 0.4. In terms of margins, Prudential Financial, Inc. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 10.40%, and Prudential Financial, Inc. has a profit margin of 7.90%.

The 52 week high is -4.01%, with 88.42% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 7.25% and the 200 day simple moving average is 28.80%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.