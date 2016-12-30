Is Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 51318.54, Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has a large market cap size. Prudential plc (NYSE: PUK) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/29/2000. Prudential plc is in the Life Insurance industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Prudential plc, is 608.07, and so far today it has a volume of 249037. Performance year to date since the 6/29/2000 is -9.19%.

To help you determine whether Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 22.46 and forward P/E is 10.97. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Prudential plc has a value for PEG of 2.5. P/S ratio is 0.81 and the P/B ratio is 2.81. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 4.9 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) is trading at, 39.71 (0.68% today), Prudential plc has a dividend yield of 1.70%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 37.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.76, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 9.60% after growing 16.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -40.20%, and 16.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1301.18, and the number of shares float is 1284.84. The senior management bring insider ownership to 1.20%, and institutional ownership is at 1.50%. The float short is 0.04%, with the short ratio at a value of 0.91. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.50%, and also a return on investment of 12.70%.

The ability for Prudential plc, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.7 and total debt/equity is 0.7. In terms of margins, Prudential plc has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 4.00%, and Prudential plc has a profit margin of 3.50%.

The 52 week high is -10.40%, with 37.52% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.22% and the 200 day simple moving average is 8.33%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.