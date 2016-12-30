Is PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 29195.66, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) has a large market cap size. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE: TLK) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/14/1995. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk is in the Diversified Communication Services industry and Technology sector. Average volume for PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, is 372.66, and so far today it has a volume of 617138. Performance year to date since the 11/14/1995 is 34.43%.

To help you determine whether PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 26.6 and forward P/E is *TBA. PEG perhaps more useful shows that PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a value for PEG of 3.06. P/S ratio is 3.48 and the P/B ratio is 4.9. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 12.92 and 21.01 respectively.

At the current price PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) is trading at, 29.15 (0.90% today), PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a dividend yield of 1.00%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.09, and this is looking to grow in the next year to *TBA after growing 6.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 132.30%, and 10.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1010.58, and the number of shares float is 815.1. The senior management bring insider ownership to 52.50%, and institutional ownership is at 7.00%. The float short is 0.11%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.4. Management has seen a return on assets of 10.80%, and also a return on investment of 22.20%.

The ability for PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.3, and quick ratio is 1.3. Long term debt/equity is 0.33 and total debt/equity is 0.39. In terms of margins, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a gross margin of 70.50%, with its operating margin at 32.20%, and PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a profit margin of 15.50%.

The 52 week high is -15.44%, with 41.90% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.68% and the 200 day simple moving average is -1.20%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.