Is Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 22285.78, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has a large market cap size. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE: PEG) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/2/1980. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is in the Diversified Utilities industry and Utilities sector. Average volume for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, is 2832.21, and so far today it has a volume of 882879. Performance year to date since the 1/2/1980 is 18.24%.

To help you determine whether Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 17.28 and forward P/E is 15.15. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a value for PEG of 14.22. P/S ratio is 2.41 and the P/B ratio is 1.65. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 49.52 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) is trading at, 43.91 (-0.32% today), Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a dividend yield of 3.72%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 63.20%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.55, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 1.25% after growing 10.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -25.50%, and -8.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 505.92, and the number of shares float is 505.18. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 66.90%. The float short is 1.91%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.41. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.40%, and also a return on investment of 8.30%.

The ability for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.1, and quick ratio is 0.8. Long term debt/equity is 0.79 and total debt/equity is 0.81. In terms of margins, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 24.30%, and Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a profit margin of 14.00%.

The 52 week high is -4.70%, with 20.48% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.67% and the 200 day simple moving average is 1.93%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.