Is Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 37970.51, Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has a large market cap size. Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/18/1980. Public Storage is in the REIT – Industrial industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Public Storage, is 903.39, and so far today it has a volume of 343177. Performance year to date since the 11/18/1980 is -8.17%.

To help you determine whether Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 33.79 and forward P/E is 29.88. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Public Storage has a value for PEG of 4.07. P/S ratio is 15.08 and the P/B ratio is 7.57. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 663.82 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is trading at, 222.9 (1.13% today), Public Storage has a dividend yield of 3.63%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 106.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 6.52, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 10.90% after growing 15.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 12.80%, and 7.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 172.28, and the number of shares float is 147.98. The senior management bring insider ownership to 9.60%, and institutional ownership is at 78.50%. The float short is 2.50%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.1. Management has seen a return on assets of 11.40%, and also a return on investment of 22.70%.

The ability for Public Storage, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.09 and total debt/equity is 0. In terms of margins, Public Storage has a gross margin of 73.70%, with its operating margin at 53.40%, and Public Storage has a profit margin of 45.00%.

The 52 week high is -17.68%, with 12.11% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.58% and the 200 day simple moving average is -4.08%.

