Is QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 97387.87, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has a large market cap size. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/16/1991. QUALCOMM Incorporated is in the Communication Equipment industry and Technology sector. Average volume for QUALCOMM Incorporated, is 9553.33, and so far today it has a volume of 2696176. Performance year to date since the 12/16/1991 is 36.83%.

To help you determine whether QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 17.34 and forward P/E is 13.3. PEG perhaps more useful shows that QUALCOMM Incorporated has a value for PEG of 1.65. P/S ratio is 4.13 and the P/B ratio is 3.07. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 5.22 and 25.16 respectively.

At the current price QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is trading at, 65.07 (-1.47% today), QUALCOMM Incorporated has a dividend yield of 3.21%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 52.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.81, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 5.55% after growing 18.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 58.70%, and 13.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1474.68, and the number of shares float is 1472.42. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.17%, and institutional ownership is at 80.20%. The float short is 1.30%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.01. Management has seen a return on assets of 11.20%, and also a return on investment of 11.90%.

The ability for QUALCOMM Incorporated, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 3.1, and quick ratio is 2.9. Long term debt/equity is 0.31 and total debt/equity is 0.37. In terms of margins, QUALCOMM Incorporated has a gross margin of 60.50%, with its operating margin at 26.80%, and QUALCOMM Incorporated has a profit margin of 24.20%.

The 52 week high is -8.43%, with 59.56% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -3.01% and the 200 day simple moving average is 10.41%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.