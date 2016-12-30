Is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 12769.93, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has a large market cap size. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/26/1996. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, is 1105.94, and so far today it has a volume of 353471. Performance year to date since the 12/26/1996 is 31.86%.

To help you determine whether Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 19.45 and forward P/E is 16.83. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a value for PEG of 2.41. P/S ratio is 1.7 and the P/B ratio is 2.74. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 31.45 and 38.35 respectively.

At the current price Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) is trading at, 92.08 (0.23% today), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a dividend yield of 1.96%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 33.10%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 4.72, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 7.02% after growing 28.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -42.30%, and 0.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 139, and the number of shares float is 137.82. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 91.80%. The float short is 4.48%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.59. Management has seen a return on assets of 6.70%, and also a return on investment of 12.30%.

The ability for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.6, and quick ratio is 1.5. Long term debt/equity is 0.82 and total debt/equity is 0.82. In terms of margins, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a gross margin of 38.70%, with its operating margin at 16.50%, and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a profit margin of 9.00%.

The 52 week high is -1.59%, with 56.71% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.26% and the 200 day simple moving average is 13.63%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.