Is Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:Q), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 18369.03, Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:Q) has a large market cap size. Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: Q) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 5/9/2013. Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. is in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc., is 1786.69, and so far today it has a volume of 390390. Performance year to date since the 5/9/2013 is 10.52%.

To help you determine whether Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:Q) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 23.28 and forward P/E is 16.98. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.74. P/S ratio is 3.03 and the P/B ratio is *TBA. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 14.7 and 35.36 respectively.

At the current price Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:Q) is trading at, 75.97 (0.12% today), Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.26, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 15.51% after growing 13.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -7.80%, and 5.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 242.08, and the number of shares float is 172.43. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at 46.40%. The float short is 4.92%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.75. Management has seen a return on assets of 9.90%, and also a return on investment of 25.20%.

The ability for Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.6, and quick ratio is 1.6. Long term debt/equity is *TBA and total debt/equity is *TBA. In terms of margins, Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. has a gross margin of 28.00%, with its operating margin at 11.10%, and Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. has a profit margin of 6.60%.

The 52 week high is -6.73%, with 38.10% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.59% and the 200 day simple moving average is 4.52%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.