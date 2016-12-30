Is QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCA), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 13249.17, QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCA) has a large market cap size. QVC Group (NASDAQ: QVCA) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 5/10/2006. QVC Group is in the Catalog & Mail Order Houses industry and Services sector. Average volume for QVC Group, is 3163.33, and so far today it has a volume of 1089979. Performance year to date since the 5/10/2006 is -26.83%.

To help you determine whether QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCA) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 19.28 and forward P/E is 17.22. PEG perhaps more useful shows that QVC Group has a value for PEG of 3.38. P/S ratio is 1.28 and the P/B ratio is 1.91. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and 14.22 respectively.

At the current price QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCA) is trading at, 19.85 (-0.70% today), QVC Group has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.04, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 19.20% after growing 22.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -61.40%, and 14.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 662.79, and the number of shares float is 511.35. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.80%, and institutional ownership is at 91.70%. The float short is 1.31%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.12. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.50%, and also a return on investment of 7.40%.

The ability for QVC Group, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.5, and quick ratio is 0.8. Long term debt/equity is 1.3 and total debt/equity is 1.3. In terms of margins, QVC Group has a gross margin of 35.00%, with its operating margin at 8.10%, and QVC Group has a profit margin of 3.60%.

The 52 week high is -28.03%, with 11.02% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.94% and the 200 day simple moving average is -13.56%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.