Is Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 42109.34, Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has a large market cap size. Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/31/1981. Raytheon Company is in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry and Industrial Goods sector. Average volume for Raytheon Company, is 1885.06, and so far today it has a volume of 552905. Performance year to date since the 12/31/1981 is 17.73%.

To help you determine whether Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 19.25 and forward P/E is 19.28. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Raytheon Company has a value for PEG of 2.32. P/S ratio is 1.74 and the P/B ratio is 4.04. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 15.02 and 37.33 respectively.

At the current price Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) is trading at, 141.86 (-1.07% today), Raytheon Company has a dividend yield of 2.04%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 38.20%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 7.45, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -0.27% after growing -3.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 21.40%, and 4.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 293.67, and the number of shares float is 292.53. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 76.60%. The float short is 1.03%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.6. Management has seen a return on assets of 7.70%, and also a return on investment of 14.70%.

The ability for Raytheon Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.7, and quick ratio is 1.6. Long term debt/equity is 0.51 and total debt/equity is 0.51. In terms of margins, Raytheon Company has a gross margin of 25.10%, with its operating margin at 13.30%, and Raytheon Company has a profit margin of 9.30%.

The 52 week high is -7.03%, with 24.65% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.97% and the 200 day simple moving average is 4.61%.

