Is Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 14623.57, Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has a large market cap size. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/18/1994. Realty Income Corporation is in the REIT – Retail industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Realty Income Corporation, is 1800.41, and so far today it has a volume of 1040930. Performance year to date since the 10/18/1994 is 13.66%.

To help you determine whether Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 51.39 and forward P/E is 45.6. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Realty Income Corporation has a value for PEG of 10.28. P/S ratio is 13.55 and the P/B ratio is 2.3. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 490.72 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) is trading at, 57.61 (1.73% today), Realty Income Corporation has a dividend yield of 4.29%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 213.40%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.1, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 11.99% after growing 5.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 6.00%, and 7.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 258.23, and the number of shares float is 257.33. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 70.50%. The float short is 5.84%, with the short ratio at a value of 8.35. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.30%, and also a return on investment of 2.50%.

The ability for Realty Income Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.83 and total debt/equity is 0.83. In terms of margins, Realty Income Corporation has a gross margin of 94.60%, with its operating margin at 26.90%, and Realty Income Corporation has a profit margin of 25.90%.

The 52 week high is -19.28%, with 18.28% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.59% and the 200 day simple moving average is -7.13%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.