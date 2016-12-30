Is Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 12483.58, Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has a large market cap size. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 8/11/1999. Red Hat, Inc. is in the Application Software industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Red Hat, Inc., is 1544.25, and so far today it has a volume of 927537. Performance year to date since the 8/11/1999 is -15.89%.

To help you determine whether Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 53.13 and forward P/E is 26.9. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Red Hat, Inc. has a value for PEG of 3.25. P/S ratio is 5.37 and the P/B ratio is 9.81. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 9.64 and 19.63 respectively.

At the current price Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) is trading at, 69.53 (-0.17% today), Red Hat, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.31, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 14.36% after growing 12.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 47.70%, and 17.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 179.23, and the number of shares float is 178.15. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.60%, and institutional ownership is at 96.10%. The float short is 3.06%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.53. Management has seen a return on assets of 5.90%, and also a return on investment of 10.30%.

The ability for Red Hat, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.3, and quick ratio is 1.3. Long term debt/equity is 0.58 and total debt/equity is 0.58. In terms of margins, Red Hat, Inc. has a gross margin of 85.20%, with its operating margin at 13.30%, and Red Hat, Inc. has a profit margin of 10.40%.

The 52 week high is -17.66%, with 16.68% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -9.85% and the 200 day simple moving average is -7.84%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.