Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 38444.58, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has a large market cap size. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 4/2/1991. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is in the Biotechnology industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is 876, and so far today it has a volume of 298745. Performance year to date since the 4/2/1991 is -31.16%.

To help you determine whether Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 54.44 and forward P/E is 26.34. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.7. P/S ratio is 8.12 and the P/B ratio is 8.72. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 27.3 and 45.88 respectively.

At the current price Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) is trading at, 366.33 (-1.98% today), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 6.87, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 20.74% after growing 85.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 25.30%, and 7.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 102.87, and the number of shares float is 77.5. The senior management bring insider ownership to 1.30%, and institutional ownership is at 70.70%. The float short is 3.69%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.26. Management has seen a return on assets of 13.00%, and also a return on investment of 16.00%.

The ability for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 3.6, and quick ratio is 3.4. Long term debt/equity is 0.09 and total debt/equity is 0.09. In terms of margins, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a gross margin of 92.90%, with its operating margin at 25.60%, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a profit margin of 16.90%.

The 52 week high is -33.62%, with 12.59% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -3.50% and the 200 day simple moving average is -5.56%.

