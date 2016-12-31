Is Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 17430.94, Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has a large market cap size. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/26/1990. Regions Financial Corporation is in the Regional – Southeast Banks industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Regions Financial Corporation, is 22679.22, and so far today it has a volume of 12442391. Performance year to date since the 3/26/1990 is 51.38%.

To help you determine whether Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 16.65 and forward P/E is 14.76. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Regions Financial Corporation has a value for PEG of 2.3. P/S ratio is 4.6 and the P/B ratio is 1.07. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 4 and 137.25 respectively.

At the current price Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) is trading at, 14.41 (1.73% today), Regions Financial Corporation has a dividend yield of 1.83%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 29.20%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.85, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 10.85% after growing -2.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 30.40%, and 4.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1230.13, and the number of shares float is 1223.96. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 75.10%. The float short is 3.13%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.69. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.90%, and also a return on investment of 13.70%.

The ability for Regions Financial Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.21 and total debt/equity is 0.21. In terms of margins, Regions Financial Corporation has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 81.70%, and Regions Financial Corporation has a profit margin of 28.70%.

The 52 week high is -2.14%, with 111.20% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 12.58% and the 200 day simple moving average is 43.80%.

