Is Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 19415, Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has a large market cap size. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/1/1998. Republic Services, Inc. is in the Waste Management industry and Industrial Goods sector. Average volume for Republic Services, Inc., is 1322.73, and so far today it has a volume of 257715. Performance year to date since the 7/1/1998 is 32.35%.

To help you determine whether Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 33.23 and forward P/E is 24.3. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Republic Services, Inc. has a value for PEG of 3.29. P/S ratio is 2.09 and the P/B ratio is 2.56. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 353 and 55.74 respectively.

At the current price Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) is trading at, 57.06 (-0.16% today), Republic Services, Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.24%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 70.70%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.72, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 7.15% after growing 39.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -59.50%, and 2.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 339.72, and the number of shares float is 339.21. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 96.10%. The float short is 2.45%, with the short ratio at a value of 6.29. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.90%, and also a return on investment of 7.30%.

The ability for Republic Services, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.7, and quick ratio is 0.7. Long term debt/equity is 1.01 and total debt/equity is 1.01. In terms of margins, Republic Services, Inc. has a gross margin of 38.70%, with its operating margin at 14.00%, and Republic Services, Inc. has a profit margin of 6.40%.

The 52 week high is -1.62%, with 39.00% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.80% and the 200 day simple moving average is 13.14%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.