Is Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 11218.6, Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) has a large market cap size. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/11/2014. Restaurant Brands International Inc. is in the Restaurants industry and Services sector. Average volume for Restaurant Brands International Inc., is 926.51, and so far today it has a volume of 128689. Performance year to date since the 12/11/2014 is 30.14%.

To help you determine whether Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 39.9 and forward P/E is 27.38. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.3. P/S ratio is 2.74 and the P/B ratio is 6.57. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) is trading at, 47.56 (-0.75% today), Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.42%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.2, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 12.20% after growing 32.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 31.30%, and 5.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 234.11, and the number of shares float is 185.21. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.21%, and institutional ownership is at 84.10%. The float short is 3.37%, with the short ratio at a value of 6.73. Management has seen a return on assets of *TBA, and also a return on investment of *TBA.

The ability for Restaurant Brands International Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is *TBA and total debt/equity is *TBA. In terms of margins, Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at *TBA, and Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a profit margin of *TBA.

The 52 week high is -5.26%, with 64.81% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.29% and the 200 day simple moving average is 8.80%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.