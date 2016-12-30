Is Reynolds American Inc. (NYSE:RAI), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 79872.37, Reynolds American Inc. (NYSE:RAI) has a large market cap size. Reynolds American Inc. (NYSE: RAI) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/1/1999. Reynolds American Inc. is in the Cigarettes industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Reynolds American Inc., is 7877.62, and so far today it has a volume of 1463392. Performance year to date since the 6/1/1999 is 25.75%.

To help you determine whether Reynolds American Inc. (NYSE:RAI) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 14.59 and forward P/E is 22.03. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Reynolds American Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.31. P/S ratio is 6.46 and the P/B ratio is 3.72. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 40.77 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Reynolds American Inc. (NYSE:RAI) is trading at, 56.05 (-0.09% today), Reynolds American Inc. has a dividend yield of 3.28%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 43.10%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.85, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 10.89% after growing 90.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 31.30%, and 1.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1423.75, and the number of shares float is 821.87. The senior management bring insider ownership to 42.21%, and institutional ownership is at 47.10%. The float short is 1.24%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.29. Management has seen a return on assets of 10.40%, and also a return on investment of 10.70%.

The ability for Reynolds American Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1, and quick ratio is 0.7. Long term debt/equity is 0.59 and total debt/equity is 0.61. In terms of margins, Reynolds American Inc. has a gross margin of 59.80%, with its operating margin at 79.00%, and Reynolds American Inc. has a profit margin of 44.50%.

The 52 week high is -0.43%, with 30.29% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.46% and the 200 day simple moving average is 11.41%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.