Is Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 72209.68, Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) has a large market cap size. Rio Tinto plc (NYSE: RIO) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/28/1990. Rio Tinto plc is in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Rio Tinto plc, is 3658.1, and so far today it has a volume of 2070861. Performance year to date since the 6/28/1990 is 40.84%.

To help you determine whether Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 1556 and forward P/E is 10.27. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Rio Tinto plc has a value for PEG of 92.62. P/S ratio is 2.23 and the P/B ratio is 1.86. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 8.61 and 87.1 respectively.

At the current price Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) is trading at, 38.45 (-1.16% today), Rio Tinto plc has a dividend yield of 3.88%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.03, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 49.80% after growing -113.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -60.00%, and -36.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1856.29, and the number of shares float is 1183.38. The senior management bring insider ownership to 6.50%, and institutional ownership is at 6.90%. The float short is 0.68%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.2. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.00%, and also a return on investment of 4.30%.

The ability for Rio Tinto plc, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.7, and quick ratio is 1.3. Long term debt/equity is 0.55 and total debt/equity is 0.58. In terms of margins, Rio Tinto plc has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 7.40%, and Rio Tinto plc has a profit margin of 0.10%.

The 52 week high is -9.76%, with 85.19% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.36% and the 200 day simple moving average is 18.97%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.