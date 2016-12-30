Is Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 17235.18, Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has a large market cap size. Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/31/1981. Rockwell Automation Inc. is in the Diversified Machinery industry and Industrial Goods sector. Average volume for Rockwell Automation Inc., is 1046.42, and so far today it has a volume of 184681. Performance year to date since the 12/31/1981 is 34.91%.

To help you determine whether Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 24.24 and forward P/E is 20.82. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Rockwell Automation Inc. has a value for PEG of 3.28. P/S ratio is 2.93 and the P/B ratio is 8.72. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 7.1 and 38.11 respectively.

At the current price Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) is trading at, 134.29 (-0.42% today), Rockwell Automation Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.25%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 51.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 5.56, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 6.92% after growing -8.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -4.80%, and -4.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 127.81, and the number of shares float is 127.39. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.60%, and institutional ownership is at 74.40%. The float short is 3.07%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.74. Management has seen a return on assets of 10.80%, and also a return on investment of 18.50%.

The ability for Rockwell Automation Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.1, and quick ratio is 1.9. Long term debt/equity is 0.76 and total debt/equity is 0.99. In terms of margins, Rockwell Automation Inc. has a gross margin of 42.10%, with its operating margin at 16.00%, and Rockwell Automation Inc. has a profit margin of 12.40%.

The 52 week high is -3.83%, with 57.49% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.51% and the 200 day simple moving average is 13.59%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.