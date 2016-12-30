Is Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 12196.16, Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) has a large market cap size. Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE: COL) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/15/2001. Rockwell Collins, Inc. is in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry and Industrial Goods sector. Average volume for Rockwell Collins, Inc., is 1418.53, and so far today it has a volume of 417954. Performance year to date since the 6/15/2001 is 2.85%.

To help you determine whether Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 16.96 and forward P/E is 16.13. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.53. P/S ratio is 2.32 and the P/B ratio is 5.84. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 35.87 and 34.07 respectively.

At the current price Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) is trading at, 92.4 (-1.12% today), Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.41%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 23.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 5.51, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 6.53% after growing 6.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 14.40%, and 4.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 130.51, and the number of shares float is 129.87. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at 79.70%. The float short is 6.51%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.96. Management has seen a return on assets of 9.60%, and also a return on investment of 18.40%.

The ability for Rockwell Collins, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.5, and quick ratio is 0.7. Long term debt/equity is 0.67 and total debt/equity is 1.02. In terms of margins, Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a gross margin of 30.90%, with its operating margin at 18.60%, and Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a profit margin of 13.80%.

The 52 week high is -4.30%, with 22.94% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.72% and the 200 day simple moving average is 6.32%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.