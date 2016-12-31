Is Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 20069.93, Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has a large market cap size. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE: RCI) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/11/1996. Rogers Communications Inc. is in the Wireless Communications industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Rogers Communications Inc., is 228.45, and so far today it has a volume of 48296. Performance year to date since the 1/11/1996 is 16.68%.

To help you determine whether Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 23.27 and forward P/E is 12.51. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Rogers Communications Inc. has a value for PEG of 4.39. P/S ratio is 1.98 and the P/B ratio is 4.63. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and 77.52 respectively.

At the current price Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) is trading at, 38.53 (-0.59% today), Rogers Communications Inc. has a dividend yield of 3.77%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 85.20%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.67, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 7.16% after growing 3.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -52.60%, and 3.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 517.8, and the number of shares float is 368.43. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.80%, and institutional ownership is at 79.00%. The float short is 3.77%, with the short ratio at a value of 60.87. Management has seen a return on assets of 4.00%, and also a return on investment of 9.50%.

The ability for Rogers Communications Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.5, and quick ratio is 0.4. Long term debt/equity is 2.61 and total debt/equity is 2.92. In terms of margins, Rogers Communications Inc. has a gross margin of 51.60%, with its operating margin at 17.10%, and Rogers Communications Inc. has a profit margin of 8.50%.

The 52 week high is -13.81%, with 22.98% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.59% and the 200 day simple moving average is -2.96%.

