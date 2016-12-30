Is Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 18584.03, Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has a large market cap size. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 2/13/1992. Roper Technologies, Inc. is in the Diversified Machinery industry and Industrial Goods sector. Average volume for Roper Technologies, Inc., is 647.63, and so far today it has a volume of 147926. Performance year to date since the 2/13/1992 is -2.86%.

To help you determine whether Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 27.33 and forward P/E is 25.23. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Roper Technologies, Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.46. P/S ratio is 4.99 and the P/B ratio is 3.25. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 21.06 and 22.91 respectively.

At the current price Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) is trading at, 182.82 (-0.17% today), Roper Technologies, Inc. has a dividend yield of 0.76%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 17.70%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 6.7, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 10.81% after growing 7.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 3.20%, and 6.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 101.48, and the number of shares float is 99.58. The senior management bring insider ownership to 1.50%, and institutional ownership is at 99.10%. The float short is 2.87%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.42. Management has seen a return on assets of 6.70%, and also a return on investment of 8.40%.

The ability for Roper Technologies, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.3, and quick ratio is 2. Long term debt/equity is 0.54 and total debt/equity is 0.54. In terms of margins, Roper Technologies, Inc. has a gross margin of 61.40%, with its operating margin at 28.00%, and Roper Technologies, Inc. has a profit margin of 18.40%.

The 52 week high is -4.63%, with 17.95% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.76% and the 200 day simple moving average is 3.84%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.