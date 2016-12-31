Is Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 26157.75, Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has a large market cap size. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/9/1986. Ross Stores, Inc. is in the Apparel Stores industry and Services sector. Average volume for Ross Stores, Inc., is 2791.23, and so far today it has a volume of 1125448. Performance year to date since the 7/9/1986 is 24.47%.

To help you determine whether Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 24.4 and forward P/E is 21.19. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Ross Stores, Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.1. P/S ratio is 2.07 and the P/B ratio is 9.79. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 29.74 and 24.16 respectively.

At the current price Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) is trading at, 65.67 (-1.06% today), Ross Stores, Inc. has a dividend yield of 0.81%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 19.10%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.72, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 11.26% after growing 13.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 16.60%, and 10.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 394.12, and the number of shares float is 384.79. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at 91.10%. The float short is 1.83%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.52. Management has seen a return on assets of 21.10%, and also a return on investment of 36.00%.

The ability for Ross Stores, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.5, and quick ratio is 0.6. Long term debt/equity is 0.15 and total debt/equity is 0.15. In terms of margins, Ross Stores, Inc. has a gross margin of 28.40%, with its operating margin at 13.80%, and Ross Stores, Inc. has a profit margin of 8.60%.

The 52 week high is -5.75%, with 31.42% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.08% and the 200 day simple moving average is 8.68%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.