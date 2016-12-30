Is Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 101846.22, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has a large market cap size. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/16/1995. Royal Bank of Canada is in the Money Center Banks industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Royal Bank of Canada, is 857.19, and so far today it has a volume of 413017. Performance year to date since the 10/16/1995 is 31.77%.

To help you determine whether Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 13.46 and forward P/E is 12.03. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Royal Bank of Canada has a value for PEG of 3.09. P/S ratio is 5.62 and the P/B ratio is 2.11. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 0.39 and 6.66 respectively.

At the current price Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is trading at, 67.8 (0.18% today), Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend yield of 3.66%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 47.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 5.03, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 6.75% after growing 0.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -5.00%, and 8.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1504.82, and the number of shares float is 1504.82. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 52.30%. The float short is 1.46%, with the short ratio at a value of 25.62. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.90%, and also a return on investment of 16.40%.

The ability for Royal Bank of Canada, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.15 and total debt/equity is 0.15. In terms of margins, Royal Bank of Canada has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 61.30%, and Royal Bank of Canada has a profit margin of 41.40%.

The 52 week high is -2.73%, with 59.40% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.77% and the 200 day simple moving average is 11.05%.

