Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 17799.9, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has a large market cap size. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 4/28/1993. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is in the Resorts & Casinos industry and Services sector. Average volume for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., is 1946.73, and so far today it has a volume of 522842. Performance year to date since the 4/28/1993 is -16.17%.

To help you determine whether Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 14.62 and forward P/E is 12.22. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a value for PEG of 0.87. P/S ratio is 2.1 and the P/B ratio is 2.03. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 99.78 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) is trading at, 81.83 (-1.36% today), Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a dividend yield of 2.31%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 28.20%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 5.67, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 11.99% after growing -11.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 210.70%, and 1.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 214.56, and the number of shares float is 170.57. The senior management bring insider ownership to 12.60%, and institutional ownership is at 77.50%. The float short is 6.40%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.61. Management has seen a return on assets of 5.70%, and also a return on investment of 5.30%.

The ability for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.2, and quick ratio is 0.2. Long term debt/equity is 0.96 and total debt/equity is 1.11. In terms of margins, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a gross margin of 40.30%, with its operating margin at 16.80%, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a profit margin of 14.50%.

The 52 week high is -19.06%, with 30.34% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.68% and the 200 day simple moving average is 9.94%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.