Is Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 20886.6, Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has a large market cap size. Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/2/1997. Ryanair Holdings plc is in the Regional Airlines industry and Services sector. Average volume for Ryanair Holdings plc, is 363.06, and so far today it has a volume of 57681. Performance year to date since the 6/2/1997 is -3.70%.

To help you determine whether Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 15.38 and forward P/E is 13.43. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Ryanair Holdings plc has a value for PEG of 0.64. P/S ratio is 3.02 and the P/B ratio is 4.29. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 5.14 and 52.45 respectively.

At the current price Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) is trading at, 83.35 (0.11% today), Ryanair Holdings plc has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 5.41, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 4.55% after growing 80.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -17.20%, and 2.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 250.86, and the number of shares float is 239.18. The senior management bring insider ownership to 9.10%, and institutional ownership is at 41.50%. The float short is 0.27%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.79. Management has seen a return on assets of 11.80%, and also a return on investment of 17.00%.

The ability for Ryanair Holdings plc, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.9, and quick ratio is 1.9. Long term debt/equity is 0.74 and total debt/equity is 0.82. In terms of margins, Ryanair Holdings plc has a gross margin of 44.30%, with its operating margin at 23.40%, and Ryanair Holdings plc has a profit margin of 19.90%.

The 52 week high is -7.05%, with 26.11% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.40% and the 200 day simple moving average is 7.19%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.