Is salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 48197.55, salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has a large market cap size. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/23/2004. salesforce.com, inc. is in the Application Software industry and Technology sector. Average volume for salesforce.com, inc., is 7986.13, and so far today it has a volume of 2469625. Performance year to date since the 6/23/2004 is -11.80%.

To help you determine whether salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 235.2 and forward P/E is 54.07. PEG perhaps more useful shows that salesforce.com, inc. has a value for PEG of 7.86. P/S ratio is 6.1 and the P/B ratio is 7.01. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 40.14 and 31.56 respectively.

At the current price salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is trading at, 68.37 (-1.13% today), salesforce.com, inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.29, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 30.64% after growing 83.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -42.60%, and 25.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 697, and the number of shares float is 658.65. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 84.50%. The float short is 1.98%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.63. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.50%, and also a return on investment of 0.00%.

The ability for salesforce.com, inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.6, and quick ratio is 0.6. Long term debt/equity is 0.37 and total debt/equity is 0.37. In terms of margins, salesforce.com, inc. has a gross margin of 74.10%, with its operating margin at 1.30%, and salesforce.com, inc. has a profit margin of 2.60%.

The 52 week high is -19.07%, with 29.98% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -6.07% and the 200 day simple moving average is -10.31%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.