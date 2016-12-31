Is Sanofi (NYSE:SNY), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 102984.71, Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has a large market cap size. Sanofi (NYSE: SNY) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/1/2002. Sanofi is in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Sanofi, is 2300.13, and so far today it has a volume of 1304924. Performance year to date since the 7/1/2002 is -2.98%.

To help you determine whether Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 23.59 and forward P/E is 13.51. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Sanofi has a value for PEG of 3.75. P/S ratio is 2.87 and the P/B ratio is 1.79. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) is trading at, 40.51 (2.02% today), Sanofi has a dividend yield of 4.18%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.68, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -3.76% after growing 4.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 3.90%, and 2.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 2593.42, and the number of shares float is 2307.76. The senior management bring insider ownership to 16.40%, and institutional ownership is at 10.80%. The float short is 0.19%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.95. Management has seen a return on assets of *TBA, and also a return on investment of 6.50%.

The ability for Sanofi, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is *TBA and total debt/equity is *TBA. In terms of margins, Sanofi has a gross margin of 69.10%, with its operating margin at 17.80%, and Sanofi has a profit margin of 14.60%.

The 52 week high is -5.24%, with 12.18% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.09% and the 200 day simple moving average is 1.60%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.