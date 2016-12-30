Is SAP SE (NYSE:SAP), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 106390.87, SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has a large market cap size. SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/18/1995. SAP SE is in the Application Software industry and Technology sector. Average volume for SAP SE, is 810.56, and so far today it has a volume of 539309. Performance year to date since the 9/18/1995 is 11.23%.

To help you determine whether SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 29.27 and forward P/E is 19.46. PEG perhaps more useful shows that SAP SE has a value for PEG of 3.38. P/S ratio is 4.7 and the P/B ratio is 4.18. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 22.1 and 32.4 respectively.

At the current price SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) is trading at, 86.07 (-0.51% today), SAP SE has a dividend yield of 1.51%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 39.70%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.96, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 12.16% after growing -6.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -18.70%, and 7.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1229.81, and the number of shares float is 965.27. The senior management bring insider ownership to 25.50%, and institutional ownership is at 3.60%. The float short is 0.63%, with the short ratio at a value of 7.52. Management has seen a return on assets of 8.10%, and also a return on investment of 10.80%.

The ability for SAP SE, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.2, and quick ratio is 1.2. Long term debt/equity is 0.31 and total debt/equity is 0.36. In terms of margins, SAP SE has a gross margin of 70.90%, with its operating margin at 22.50%, and SAP SE has a profit margin of 15.70%.

The 52 week high is -7.21%, with 20.56% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.08% and the 200 day simple moving average is 3.71%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.