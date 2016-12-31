Is Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 19091.81, Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has a large market cap size. Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 4/26/1982. Sasol Limited is in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Sasol Limited, is 418.57, and so far today it has a volume of 145259. Performance year to date since the 4/26/1982 is 12.16%.

To help you determine whether Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 18.78 and forward P/E is 7.64. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Sasol Limited has a value for PEG of 9.88. P/S ratio is 1.55 and the P/B ratio is 1.2. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 5.36 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) is trading at, 28.57 (-1.38% today), Sasol Limited has a dividend yield of 3.62%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 102.90%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.54, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 57.46% after growing -55.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -63.70%, and -15.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 659.02, and the number of shares float is 634. The senior management bring insider ownership to *TBA, and institutional ownership is at 4.80%. The float short is 0.09%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.41. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.80%, and also a return on investment of 5.20%.

The ability for Sasol Limited, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.6, and quick ratio is 2. Long term debt/equity is 0.39 and total debt/equity is 0.41. In terms of margins, Sasol Limited has a gross margin of 58.80%, with its operating margin at 13.70%, and Sasol Limited has a profit margin of 7.60%.

The 52 week high is -12.15%, with 40.80% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.46% and the 200 day simple moving average is 3.59%.

