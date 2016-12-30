Is SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 12871.09, SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) has a large market cap size. SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/16/1999. SBA Communications Corporation is in the Diversified Communication Services industry and Technology sector. Average volume for SBA Communications Corporation, is 1115.6, and so far today it has a volume of 261552. Performance year to date since the 6/16/1999 is -1.07%.

To help you determine whether SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 128.65 and forward P/E is 85.91. PEG perhaps more useful shows that SBA Communications Corporation has a value for PEG of 7.57. P/S ratio is 7.93 and the P/B ratio is *TBA. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 77.82 and 22.74 respectively.

At the current price SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) is trading at, 103.06 (-0.86% today), SBA Communications Corporation has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.81, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 79.79% after growing -629.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 89.90%, and 0.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 123.82, and the number of shares float is 122.27. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at 97.90%. The float short is 3.03%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.32. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.40%, and also a return on investment of 4.50%.

The ability for SBA Communications Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.2, and quick ratio is 1.2. Long term debt/equity is *TBA and total debt/equity is *TBA. In terms of margins, SBA Communications Corporation has a gross margin of 73.90%, with its operating margin at 20.10%, and SBA Communications Corporation has a profit margin of 6.30%.

The 52 week high is -13.09%, with 24.46% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.00% and the 200 day simple moving average is -2.99%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.