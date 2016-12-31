Is SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 10493.11, SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) has a large market cap size. SCANA Corporation (NYSE: SCG) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/30/1987. SCANA Corporation is in the Electric Utilities industry and Utilities sector. Average volume for SCANA Corporation, is 692.87, and so far today it has a volume of 217056. Performance year to date since the 12/30/1987 is 25.75%.

To help you determine whether SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 18.52 and forward P/E is 17.38. PEG perhaps more useful shows that SCANA Corporation has a value for PEG of 3.07. P/S ratio is 2.54 and the P/B ratio is 1.85. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 187.38 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) is trading at, 73.28 (-0.46% today), SCANA Corporation has a dividend yield of 3.12%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 57.10%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.98, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 2.99% after growing 37.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 26.80%, and 2.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 142.55, and the number of shares float is 129.64. The senior management bring insider ownership to 9.28%, and institutional ownership is at 65.50%. The float short is 3.83%, with the short ratio at a value of 7.16. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.20%, and also a return on investment of 8.50%.

The ability for SCANA Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.8, and quick ratio is 0.6. Long term debt/equity is 1.14 and total debt/equity is 1.3. In terms of margins, SCANA Corporation has a gross margin of 74.00%, with its operating margin at 27.00%, and SCANA Corporation has a profit margin of 13.80%.

The 52 week high is -2.72%, with 27.34% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.66% and the 200 day simple moving average is 4.17%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.