Is Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 118339.73, Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has a large market cap size. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/31/1981. Schlumberger Limited is in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Schlumberger Limited, is 5456.21, and so far today it has a volume of 1730362. Performance year to date since the 12/31/1981 is 23.89%.

To help you determine whether Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 43.63. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Schlumberger Limited has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 4.15 and the P/B ratio is 2.78. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 11 and 65.24 respectively.

At the current price Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is trading at, 83.96 (-0.28% today), Schlumberger Limited has a dividend yield of 2.38%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -1.84, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 67.24% after growing -62.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -83.80%, and -16.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1405.46, and the number of shares float is 1388.44. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.06%, and institutional ownership is at 79.80%. The float short is 1.20%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.04. Management has seen a return on assets of -3.30%, and also a return on investment of 3.90%.

The ability for Schlumberger Limited, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.8, and quick ratio is 1.5. Long term debt/equity is 0.42 and total debt/equity is 0.5. In terms of margins, Schlumberger Limited has a gross margin of 15.20%, with its operating margin at -8.40%, and Schlumberger Limited has a profit margin of -8.80%.

The 52 week high is -3.49%, with 44.59% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.56% and the 200 day simple moving average is 7.40%.

