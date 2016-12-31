Is Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 11172.18, Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has a large market cap size. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/11/2002. Seagate Technology plc is in the Data Storage Devices industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Seagate Technology plc, is 4405.48, and so far today it has a volume of 1686453. Performance year to date since the 12/11/2002 is 12.96%.

To help you determine whether Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 29.98 and forward P/E is 10.07. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Seagate Technology plc has a value for PEG of 3.53. P/S ratio is 1.01 and the P/B ratio is 7.45. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 7.48 and 30.53 respectively.

At the current price Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) is trading at, 38.05 (0.08% today), Seagate Technology plc has a dividend yield of 6.63%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 197.40%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.27, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 0.32% after growing -84.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 402.60%, and -4.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 293.85, and the number of shares float is 291.09. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 93.70%. The float short is 13.20%, with the short ratio at a value of 8.72. Management has seen a return on assets of 4.50%, and also a return on investment of 7.30%.

The ability for Seagate Technology plc, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.5, and quick ratio is 1.2. Long term debt/equity is 2.69 and total debt/equity is 0. In terms of margins, Seagate Technology plc has a gross margin of 24.70%, with its operating margin at 5.20%, and Seagate Technology plc has a profit margin of 3.50%.

The 52 week high is -6.70%, with 113.65% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.93% and the 200 day simple moving average is 24.71%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.