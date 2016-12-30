Is Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 25367.68, Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has a large market cap size. Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/29/1998. Sempra Energy is in the Diversified Utilities industry and Utilities sector. Average volume for Sempra Energy, is 1303.1, and so far today it has a volume of 318612. Performance year to date since the 6/29/1998 is 10.53%.

To help you determine whether Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 18.64 and forward P/E is 19.75. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Sempra Energy has a value for PEG of 2.87. P/S ratio is 2.54 and the P/B ratio is 2.05. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 48.97 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) is trading at, 100.57 (-0.42% today), Sempra Energy has a dividend yield of 2.99%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 57.90%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 5.42, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 6.19% after growing 16.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 150.90%, and 3.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 251.19, and the number of shares float is 249.35. The senior management bring insider ownership to 5.33%, and institutional ownership is at 82.80%. The float short is 2.34%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.47. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.10%, and also a return on investment of 5.70%.

The ability for Sempra Energy, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.4, and quick ratio is 0.4. Long term debt/equity is 1.1 and total debt/equity is 1.4. In terms of margins, Sempra Energy has a gross margin of 96.70%, with its operating margin at 16.50%, and Sempra Energy has a profit margin of 13.10%.

The 52 week high is -11.03%, with 19.32% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.09% and the 200 day simple moving average is -3.23%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.