Is ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 12089.32, ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has a large market cap size. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/29/2012. ServiceNow, Inc. is in the Information Technology Services industry and Technology sector. Average volume for ServiceNow, Inc., is 1695.01, and so far today it has a volume of 568594. Performance year to date since the 6/29/2012 is -13.42%.

To help you determine whether ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 71.24. PEG perhaps more useful shows that ServiceNow, Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 9.37 and the P/B ratio is 34.22. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 14.98 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is trading at, 74.42 (-0.70% today), ServiceNow, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -2.81, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 51.37% after growing -3.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 16.10%, and 36.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 161.32, and the number of shares float is 155.73. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 91.90%. The float short is 4.62%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.25. Management has seen a return on assets of -25.30%, and also a return on investment of -16.50%.

The ability for ServiceNow, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.3, and quick ratio is 1.3. Long term debt/equity is 1.38 and total debt/equity is 1.38. In terms of margins, ServiceNow, Inc. has a gross margin of 70.20%, with its operating margin at -33.30%, and ServiceNow, Inc. has a profit margin of -35.40%.

The 52 week high is -17.12%, with 61.78% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -8.76% and the 200 day simple moving average is 0.66%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.