Is Shinhan Financial Group Company Limited (NYSE:SHG), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 17733.96, Shinhan Financial Group Company Limited (NYSE:SHG) has a large market cap size. Shinhan Financial Group Company Limited (NYSE: SHG) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/17/2003. Shinhan Financial Group Company Limited is in the Foreign Regional Banks industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Shinhan Financial Group Company Limited, is 67.75, and so far today it has a volume of 63332. Performance year to date since the 9/17/2003 is 11.34%.

To help you determine whether Shinhan Financial Group Company Limited (NYSE:SHG) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 8.56 and forward P/E is 8.11. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Shinhan Financial Group Company Limited has a value for PEG of 2.38. P/S ratio is 1.92 and the P/B ratio is 0.7. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 0.36 and 5.99 respectively.

At the current price Shinhan Financial Group Company Limited (NYSE:SHG) is trading at, 37.7 (0.80% today), Shinhan Financial Group Company Limited has a dividend yield of 2.78%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 22.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 4.37, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -0.43% after growing 14.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 6.80%, and 2.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 474.17, and the number of shares float is 428.43. The senior management bring insider ownership to 5.00%, and institutional ownership is at 2.20%. The float short is 0.06%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.53. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.60%, and also a return on investment of 5.30%.

The ability for Shinhan Financial Group Company Limited, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 2.23 and total debt/equity is 2.23. In terms of margins, Shinhan Financial Group Company Limited has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 54.20%, and Shinhan Financial Group Company Limited has a profit margin of 22.40%.

The 52 week high is -7.87%, with 29.64% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.96% and the 200 day simple moving average is 4.81%.

