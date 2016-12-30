Is Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 51266, Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) has a large market cap size. Shire plc (NASDAQ: SHPG) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/25/1998. Shire plc is in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Shire plc, is 1299.63, and so far today it has a volume of 821080. Performance year to date since the 3/25/1998 is -16.81%.

To help you determine whether Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 63.87 and forward P/E is 11.14. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Shire plc has a value for PEG of 4.46. P/S ratio is 5.51 and the P/B ratio is 1.71. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 70.36 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) is trading at, 170.23 (0.31% today), Shire plc has a dividend yield of 0.47%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 42.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.66, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 17.75% after growing -59.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -150.90%, and 108.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 302.08, and the number of shares float is 181.43. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 23.10%. The float short is 0.63%, with the short ratio at a value of 0.88. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.30%, and also a return on investment of 12.00%.

The ability for Shire plc, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.3, and quick ratio is 0.6. Long term debt/equity is 0.7 and total debt/equity is 0.8. In terms of margins, Shire plc has a gross margin of 67.60%, with its operating margin at 6.30%, and Shire plc has a profit margin of 1.60%.

The 52 week high is -18.67%, with 15.90% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.08% and the 200 day simple moving average is -7.17%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.