Is Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 55391.46, Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has a large market cap size. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/14/1993. Simon Property Group, Inc. is in the REIT – Retail industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Simon Property Group, Inc., is 1451.22, and so far today it has a volume of 1336623. Performance year to date is -6.40%.

To help you determine whether Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 29.92 and forward P/E is 26.31. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Simon Property Group, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.44. P/S ratio is 10.28 and the P/B ratio is 12.06. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 67.99 and 22.04 respectively.

At the current price Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) is trading at, 178.33 (1.34% today), Simon Property Group, Inc. has a dividend yield of 3.75%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 109.70%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 5.88, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 12.55% after growing 32.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 18.30%, and 2.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 314.76, and the number of shares float is 311.52. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 98.50%. The float short is 1.56%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.34. Management has seen a return on assets of 5.90%, and also a return on investment of 10.40%.

The ability for Simon Property Group, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 5.03 and total debt/equity is 5.03. In terms of margins, Simon Property Group, Inc. has a gross margin of 82.00%, with its operating margin at 50.30%, and Simon Property Group, Inc. has a profit margin of 34.00%.

The 52 week high is -20.84%, with 4.72% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.20% and the 200 day simple moving average is -10.74%.

