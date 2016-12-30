Is Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 21567.21, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has a large market cap size. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/13/1994. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is in the Broadcasting – Radio industry and Services sector. Average volume for Sirius XM Holdings Inc., is 38895.55, and so far today it has a volume of 27204079. Performance year to date since the 9/13/1994 is 10.09%.

To help you determine whether Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 33.11 and forward P/E is 25.11. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.21. P/S ratio is 4.39 and the P/B ratio is *TBA. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 37.68 and 15.23 respectively.

At the current price Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) is trading at, 4.44 (-0.58% today), Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a dividend yield of 0.89%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.14, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 21.92% after growing 11.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 26.50%, and 9.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 4824.88, and the number of shares float is 1620.75. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 23.30%. The float short is 17.59%, with the short ratio at a value of 7.33. Management has seen a return on assets of 8.80%, and also a return on investment of 15.10%.

The ability for Sirius XM Holdings Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.4, and quick ratio is 0.3. Long term debt/equity is *TBA and total debt/equity is *TBA. In terms of margins, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a gross margin of 61.10%, with its operating margin at 29.50%, and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a profit margin of 14.50%.

The 52 week high is -4.43%, with 35.40% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.03% and the 200 day simple moving average is 7.62%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.