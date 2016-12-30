Is SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SKM), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 15144.74, SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) has a large market cap size. SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (NYSE: SKM) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/27/1996. SK Telecom Co. Ltd. is in the Wireless Communications industry and Technology sector. Average volume for SK Telecom Co. Ltd., is 582.87, and so far today it has a volume of 292190. Performance year to date since the 6/27/1996 is 4.07%.

To help you determine whether SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 10.97 and forward P/E is 10.48. PEG perhaps more useful shows that SK Telecom Co. Ltd. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 1.07 and the P/B ratio is 1.04. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 12.13 and 16.38 respectively.

At the current price SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) is trading at, 20.94 (-0.12% today), SK Telecom Co. Ltd. has a dividend yield of 4.63%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 48.20%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.91, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 0.25% after growing -16.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -12.50%, and -0.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 722.21, and the number of shares float is 511.4. The senior management bring insider ownership to 26.60%, and institutional ownership is at 11.80%. The float short is 0.14%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.21. Management has seen a return on assets of 5.10%, and also a return on investment of 5.10%.

The ability for SK Telecom Co. Ltd., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.1, and quick ratio is 1. Long term debt/equity is 0.42 and total debt/equity is 0.47. In terms of margins, SK Telecom Co. Ltd. has a gross margin of 94.00%, with its operating margin at 9.40%, and SK Telecom Co. Ltd. has a profit margin of 8.60%.

The 52 week high is -9.60%, with 19.55% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.80% and the 200 day simple moving average is -1.04%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.